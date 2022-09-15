Pub Finance Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (PINT)

Pub Finance (PINT) traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Pub Finance coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pub Finance has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pub Finance has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 536.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.37 or 0.19261273 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00839282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021011 BTC.

About Pub Finance

Pub Finance Coin Trading

