Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 12,637 Shares

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSTG opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

