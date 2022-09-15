PureFi Protocol (UFI) Price Tops $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, PureFi Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One PureFi Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PureFi Protocol has a total market cap of $372,231.68 and approximately $131,141.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 490.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $785.54 or 0.03895918 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035252 BTC.

About PureFi Protocol

PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,426,574 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.

Buying and Selling PureFi Protocol

