PUTinCoin Price Reaches $0.0012 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $2,396.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001561 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000969 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

