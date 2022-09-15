Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Decreased by Analyst

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Triumph Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

TBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.19. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $125.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,362,000 after acquiring an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

