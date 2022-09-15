QASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.88 Million (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One QASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $7.88 million and $33,500.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,153.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057038 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00064929 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00076708 BTC.

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

