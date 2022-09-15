Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QRVO. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.13.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $84.88 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $150,636,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Further Reading

