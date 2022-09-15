Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.96 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $308.64 million and approximately $46.74 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00014983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Let it Ride (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameBetCoin (GBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jewels (JWL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,331,161 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

