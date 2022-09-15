QUAI DAO (QUAI) Trading 7.6% Higher This Week

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $144,746.76 and $89,511.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 684.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.16 or 0.12486650 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00836391 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021036 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035228 BTC.
QUAI DAO Profile
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL and its Facebook page is accessible here.
QUAI DAO Coin Trading
