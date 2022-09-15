QUAI DAO (QUAI) Trading 7.6% Higher This Week

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $144,746.76 and $89,511.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 684.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.16 or 0.12486650 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00836391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035228 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

