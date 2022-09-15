Quant Price Hits $101.24 (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Quant has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $35.92 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $101.24 or 0.00512874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 796.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.44 or 0.12302455 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00840721 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021126 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035222 BTC.
Quant Coin Profile
Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is www.quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Quant
