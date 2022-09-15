Quantfury Token Price Hits $12.07 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $120.70 million and approximately $69,551.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token coin can currently be purchased for about $12.07 or 0.00061231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 16th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury is a brokerage designed to guarantee its users execution of trades and/or investments for their requested size at back to back prices of global and crypto exchanges free of maker or taker fees, leverage fees, and any other fees, ever. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

