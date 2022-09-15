Quark (QRK) Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last Week

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $555,472.90 and approximately $22,031.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quark has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,597,969 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

