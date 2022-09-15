Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives $10.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.45.

Several analysts have commented on QIPT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,906,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 1.1 %

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.34 million, a PE ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 0.30. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

