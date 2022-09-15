Quiztok Reaches Market Cap of $11.68 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $11.68 million and $4.72 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 948.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.91 or 0.12071117 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00839612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00035218 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,381,221 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers.Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

