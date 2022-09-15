Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Down 9.6%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83. 64,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,819,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 145.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929,057 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,000 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 67.7% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,306,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,888 shares during the period. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 154.0% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,501 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

