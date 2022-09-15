Radicle (RAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.27 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $78.04 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00011470 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 633.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.76 or 0.13069910 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00840957 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021109 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.
