Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Radio Caca

RACA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

