RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Tops $0.13

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.64 million and $9.32 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,898.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005125 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057778 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012624 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005443 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00064672 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00076400 BTC.
RAI Finance Profile
SOFI is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
RAI Finance Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
