Rai Reflex Index 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.47 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and $1.47 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00014587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 501.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.05 or 0.18377322 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00837584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,803,810 coins. The official website for Rai Reflex Index is reflexer.finance. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

