RAMP (RAMP) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $34.63 million and $10,677.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RAMP

RAMP was first traded on August 15th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

