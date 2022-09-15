Rapids (RPD) One Day Volume Hits $35,336.00

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Rapids has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. Rapids has a total market cap of $71,192.75 and $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode.””

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

