Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,499.00

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1,499.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 67.5% higher against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm."

