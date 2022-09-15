Raydium (RAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.93 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $79.47 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,980 coins and its circulating supply is 134,735,827 coins. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. Telegram | Discord | Weibo | GitBook “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

