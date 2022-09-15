Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.11

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and traded as high as $4.76. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 304,189 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $299.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 632,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 435.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,574,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,403 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Condire Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.8% during the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,048,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 641,153 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading

