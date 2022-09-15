RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a $235.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $193.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROLL. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Down 5.6 %

ROLL opened at $229.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.17, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total value of $1,822,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,603,245.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,125 shares of company stock valued at $16,230,063. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.