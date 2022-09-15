RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a $235.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $193.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROLL. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.71.
RBC Bearings Trading Down 5.6 %
ROLL opened at $229.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.17, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other RBC Bearings news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total value of $1,822,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,603,245.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,125 shares of company stock valued at $16,230,063. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
