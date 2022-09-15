RChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million (REV)

RChain (REV) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, RChain has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One RChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $42,576.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,809.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005130 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00058171 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00065413 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

About RChain

RChain is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RChain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

