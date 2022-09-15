RealTract (RET) Reaches Market Cap of $317,487.74

RealTract (RET) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $317,487.74 and $1,150.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial.

RealTract Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

