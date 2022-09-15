Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Tops $1.16

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $4,712.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00005820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00220122 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

Receive Access Ecosystem (CRYPTO:RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org.

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars.

