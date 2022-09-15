Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Tops $1.16

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $4,712.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00005820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000802 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00220122 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem (CRYPTO:RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org.
Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem
