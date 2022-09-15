RED Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (RED) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $225,170.27 and $23,793.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 672.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.03 or 0.12484068 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00837912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035146 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. RED’s official website is token.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions.Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users.”

