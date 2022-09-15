Reef (REEF) Hits Market Cap of $95.25 Million

Reef (REEF) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Reef has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $95.25 million and approximately $79.12 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 672.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.03 or 0.12484068 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00837912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00169419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 20,020,917,311 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/ReefDeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official website is reef.finance.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.