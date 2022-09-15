reflect.finance Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $193,364.22 and approximately $412.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,437.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.37 or 0.06271938 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00824062 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020720 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035321 BTC.
About reflect.finance
reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,561 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance.
reflect.finance Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars.
