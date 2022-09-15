Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $775.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $692.00 to $775.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $745.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $697.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $611.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

