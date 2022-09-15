Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.50.
Relay Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of RLAY stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 42.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
