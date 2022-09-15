Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT Raised to €310.00

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €304.00 ($310.20) to €310.00 ($316.33) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €208.00 ($212.24) to €203.00 ($207.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.33.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

