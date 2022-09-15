RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Trading 2.5% Higher

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $148.00 and last traded at $147.57. 12,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 273,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.94.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.81%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

