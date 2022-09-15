Renault (EPA:RNO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.32

Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €25.32 ($25.84) and traded as high as €30.72 ($31.35). Renault shares last traded at €29.70 ($30.31), with a volume of 1,709,511 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

