renBTC Market Capitalization Achieves $71.54 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $19,985.52 or 1.00944140 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $71.54 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renBTC has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 617.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.73 or 0.12504578 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00836549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021011 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io/renvm. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

