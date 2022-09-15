renDOGE (RENDOGE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63.00

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $160,183.38 and approximately $63.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The official website for renDOGE is renproject.io. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject.

renDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

