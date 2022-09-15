Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 105.48% from the stock’s current price.

RENT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.91.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

Insider Activity

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $50,000. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $60,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 156.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 242.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.