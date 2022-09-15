Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 173.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RENT. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.91.

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Rent the Runway has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock valued at $80,913. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

