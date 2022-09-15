Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives $625.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $625.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTOKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $30.99 on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

About Rentokil Initial

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1285 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

