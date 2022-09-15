Request (REQ) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Request has a market capitalization of $117.98 million and $2.73 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,127.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065164 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00076391 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

