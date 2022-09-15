Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Starbucks Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

SBUX stock opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

