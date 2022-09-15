Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 491 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS opened at $160.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

