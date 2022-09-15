Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $1,486,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,163,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE SHW opened at $225.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

