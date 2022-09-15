Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 225 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 283,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $78.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 48.87%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.