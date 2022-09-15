Revain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $832,462.00 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $75.64 million and $832,462.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revain has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wirex Token (WXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

YbCoin (YBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (REV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

