Reviewing BT Brands (BTBD) & The Competition

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) is one of 72 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BT Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BT Brands and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.45 million $610,000.00 37.17 BT Brands Competitors $1.85 billion $220.14 million 9.84

BT Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands 2.15% 3.17% 2.03% BT Brands Competitors 1.04% -54.63% 1.91%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares BT Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BT Brands and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A BT Brands Competitors 486 3971 5222 204 2.52

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 15.02%. Given BT Brands’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BT Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BT Brands peers beat BT Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

