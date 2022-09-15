Reviewing LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) and Starry Group (NYSE:STRY)

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) and Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of LICT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Starry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get LICT alerts:

Volatility and Risk

LICT has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starry Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A Starry Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LICT and Starry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Starry Group has a consensus target price of $8.79, indicating a potential upside of 270.71%. Given Starry Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Starry Group is more favorable than LICT.

Profitability

This table compares LICT and Starry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 18.46% N/A N/A Starry Group N/A -174.35% 4.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LICT and Starry Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $129.14 million 3.22 $24.92 million $1,331.00 15.63 Starry Group N/A N/A $25.55 million N/A N/A

Starry Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LICT.

Summary

Starry Group beats LICT on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LICT

(Get Rating)

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services. The company operates in California, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total of 30,687 voice lines; 5,832 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,522 miles of copper cable; and 816 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

About Starry Group

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.