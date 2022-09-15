Reviewing Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) & Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brands and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brands -15,321.68% -3,106.76% -112.31% Willamette Valley Vineyards 4.38% 4.18% 1.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brands $10,000.00 3,266.59 -$2.80 million N/A N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards $31.79 million 0.99 $2.44 million ($0.05) -126.17

This table compares Real Brands and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Willamette Valley Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Real Brands has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Real Brands and Willamette Valley Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Willamette Valley Vineyards beats Real Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label. The company also provides Pinot Noir and Chardonnay branded wine under the Elton label; Chrysologue, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon branded wine under the Pambrun label; and Frontiere Syrah, Lisette Rose, Graviére Syrah, Voyageur Syrah, Bourgeois Grenache, and Voltigeur Viognier branded wine under the Maison Bleue label, as well as offers wines under the Natoma and Metis labels. It owns and leases approximately 1,018 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wine products directly through sales at the winery; and mailing lists, as well as through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.

